Roger Lee Pelfrey, 77, DeFuniak Springs, Florida passed away Friday, April 8, at the Shoal Creek Rehab Center in Crestview, Florida. Roger was a retired US Army veteran, a member of the VFW and the DAV. He was also a member of the Mossy Head Baptist Church. He was the son of the late Bernice and Beatrice Keith Pelfrey. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Lloyd Dale "LD" Pelfrey, Harold Dean Pelfrey; sisters, Shelby Jean Burchett, Ruby Carol Foster, Judy May Haulthaus. He is survived by his wife, Faith Graham Pelfrey; sons, Anthony (Mindy) Pelfrey, Amos (Laura) Pelfrey, Roger Eugene (Chyvonne) Pelfrey, Ryder Pelfrey; brothers, Bernice "BJ" Pelfrey, James Kenneth Pelfrey, Lynn Eugene Pelfrey, Mike Odell Pelfrey; sisters, Charlotte Stevens, Karen Johnson, Lona Friend; grandchildren, Katie, Andrea, Christopher, Aubrey, Lauren, Sara, Lillian, Charity, Angela, Ezekiel; great grandchildren, Max, Remi, Aubrey, Arbutus. Visitation, Wednesday, April 13, 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral, Thursday, April 14, 11:00 AM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Kenneth Burnett officiating. Burial will follow in the Graham Cemetery at Frozen. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Apr 13
Visitation
Wednesday, April 13, 2022
6:00PM-9:00PM
6:00PM-9:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Apr 14
Service
Thursday, April 14, 2022
11:00AM
11:00AM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
