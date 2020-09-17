Roger Molands, 66, Jackson passed away Tuesday, September 15, at his residence. He attended the Word Ablaze Church. He was the son of the late Frank and Bertha Gross Molands. He was also preceded in death by brothers, Herbert Molands, Corbett Molands; sisters, Athena Marshall, Marie Deaton. He is survived by his wife, Wilma Barker Molands of Jackson; son, Woodrow Barker of Jackson; adopted son, Nathaniel Barker of Jackson; daughters, Melissa Molands of Morristown, Tennessee, Teresa Hatherill of Covington, Melissa Mullins(Marcus) of Jackson, Bertha Renae Swift(Robbie) of Jackson, brothers, Johnny Molands(Brenda) of Mt. Sterling, Walter Molands(Barb) of Ohio, David Molands(Sheila) of Mt. Sterling; sisters, Beverly Coomer of Lee County, Joyce Landford(Spivey) of Tennessee; grandchildren, Ryan Lovins, Dustin Lovins, Brooklyn Dunn, Jarred Mullins, Breonnah Swift, Jacob Swift, Cassie "Brown Eyes" Mullins, Anthony Combs Autumn Hatherill, Evan Woodrow Barker, Angelica Little, Elizabeth Clemons, Kayla Deaton; great grandchildren, Logan, Harper, Hayden, Aaron, Avery, Landon, Tyler; special friends, Roger Clemons, Jeff Mullins, George Hatherill. Funeral Saturday, September 19, 2:00PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Molands Cemetery at Chenowee. Serving as pallbearers will be Roger Clemons, Jeff Mullins, Gage Dunn, Shane Watts, Garrett Molands, Adam Molands. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Sep 18
Visitation
Friday, September 18, 2020
6:00PM-10:00PM
6:00PM-10:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Sep 19
Service
Saturday, September 19, 2020
3:00PM
3:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
