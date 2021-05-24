Roman Back

Roman Dale Back, 35, Somerset passed away Tuesday, May 18, at his residence. He attended church at One 27 House of Prayer. He is preceded in death by father, Richard Dale Back; grandfather, Ray D. Back Sr.; uncle, Scott Delong. He is survived by wife, Marsha; mother, Barbara Back Barrett(Donald); grandmothers, Maxine Back & Phyllis Williams; aunts, Monica Baxter, Michelle Bullock(Scottie); uncles, James Back(Nancy), Ray Douglas Back Jr.; cousins, Kenny Lee Back, Troy Baxter, Ray Daniel Back, Amanda Galloway, Tara Williams, Ciara Lockhart (Matt), Taylor Wilson (Josh), Brandy Howell (Jesse), Christopher DeLong (Krystal), Brandon Bullock; sister-in-law, Monica Simpson; nieces, Abbygail Keaton, Madelynn Keaton; nephew, Kaden Keaton; friends, Lucille Mullins, Jake and Taylor Marshall, Jeremy and Chasity Montgomery, JC Macgomery, Joe Flynn, Jerry Welch, Kyle Little, Daniel Skyver, Rodney Keaton; godmother, Brandy Lochotzki; stepsister, Cheyenne Isbell(Matthew); godchildren, Theron Alcon, Nyobi Alcott. Funeral Saturday, May 22, 1:00PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with David Fletcher officiating. Burial will follow in the Williams Hill Cemetery at Noctor. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
