Ronald Lee Stepp, age 49, of Booneville, KY passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born January 24, 1971, at Campton, KY.-He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents: Levi and Ethel Pennington and Paternal grandparents: Ova and Maggie Stepp and his nephew: Jonathan Gilbert.-He is survived by his parents: Dewey and Sally Pennington Stepp of Booneville, KY.-Daughters: Tiffany (Jacob) Seale and Amanda Otis of Booneville, KY.-Two sons: Jimmy Stepp and Justin Otis of Booneville, KY.-Two sisters: Sharon (Brian) Combs of Buckhorn, KY and Vanessa (George) Gilbert of Canoe, KY.-Three granddaughters: Miley Stepp, Nora Burkhart, and Chevelle Burkhart.-He is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other family and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Thomas Crawford officiating.-Burial in the Stepp Cemetery, Booneville, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday from 5:00- 9:00 pm. at the funeral home.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19regulations to be followed.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update January 4, 2021
- Frankfort Regional Driver Licensing Office Temporarily Closed Due to COVID-19
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update January 3, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update December 21, 2020
- Gov. Beshear Honors More than 2,000 Kentuckians Lost to COVID
- Guidelines for New CDC Covid-19 Quarantine
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for November 11, 2020
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for November 10, 2020
- The verdict has returned…
- The verdict has returned…
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Variety Pizza's Class 2A, 7th-District Offensive Player of the Year
- Variety Pizza's 2020 Class 2A, All-District Football Team...
- The Long Version...of being haunted by one’s past
- The Long Version of (yesterday's spectacle in Washington)...
- Variety Pizza’s All 7th-District Football Team (2020)
- Morning collision (New Year's Eve, 2020)
- Shot heard 'round the [county]
- Variety Pizza's 2020 7th-District Coach of the Year
- Georgia Runoffs, Democrats appear to tie up Senate, 50-50
- Bang! Bang!
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.