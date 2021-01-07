Ronald Lee Stepp, age 49, of Booneville, KY passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, KY.-He was born January 24, 1971, at Campton, KY.-He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents: Levi and Ethel Pennington and Paternal grandparents: Ova and Maggie Stepp and his nephew: Jonathan Gilbert.-He is survived by his parents: Dewey and Sally Pennington Stepp of Booneville, KY.-Daughters: Tiffany (Jacob) Seale and Amanda Otis of Booneville, KY.-Two sons: Jimmy Stepp and Justin Otis of Booneville, KY.-Two sisters: Sharon (Brian) Combs of Buckhorn, KY and Vanessa (George) Gilbert of Canoe, KY.-Three granddaughters: Miley Stepp, Nora Burkhart, and Chevelle Burkhart.-He is also survived by nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and many other family and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Thomas Crawford officiating.-Burial in the Stepp Cemetery, Booneville, KY.-Visitation will begin on Saturday from 5:00- 9:00 pm. at the funeral home.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19regulations to be followed.

To plant a tree in memory of Ronald Stepp as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

