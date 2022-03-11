Ronie Mae Miller, 70, Clayhole passed away Tuesday, March 8, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was of the Baptist faith. She was the widow of the late Herman Miller and the daughter of the late Tim and Nancy Southwood Brewer. She was also preceded in death by son, Glen "Peewee" Miller; son-in-law, Wayne Napier; brothers, Ernest Brewer, Ivan Brewer, Gary Brewer, Scott Brewer. She is survived by daughters, Leatha Rebecca Branson (David), Leona Conway (Robert); brothers, Reed Brewer (Tina), Lacy Brewer (LouAnn), Jackie Dean Brewer (Dot), Leon Brewer; sisters, Maude Stacy, Norma Jean Wooton (Marcus); grandchildren, Amanda Strunk (Zack), Jeremy Southwood (Ashlee), Jessica Napier, Bethany Lovins (Austin); great grandchildren, Mason Ray, Knoxton Keith, Carmen, Aubrey, Kinsley, Harper Grace, Ashtyn, Jaxton; step great grandchildren, Mayson and Weston Lovins. Visitation Friday, March 11, 6:00 - 9:00 PM and Saturday, March 12, 6:00 - 9:00 PM at the funeral home. Services Sunday, March 13, 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Drewey Lee Jones and David Gambill officiating. Burial in the Flint Ridge Cemetery at Russell Fork.
Service information
Mar 11
Visitation
Friday, March 11, 2022
7:00PM-10:00PM
7:00PM-10:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Visitation
Saturday, March 12, 2022
7:00PM-10:00PM
7:00PM-10:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Mar 13
Service
Sunday, March 13, 2022
2:00PM
2:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Guaranteed delivery before the Service begins.
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.