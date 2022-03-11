Ronie Mae Miller, 70, Clayhole passed away Tuesday, March 8, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard. She was of the Baptist faith. She was the widow of the late Herman Miller and the daughter of the late Tim and Nancy Southwood Brewer. She was also preceded in death by son, Glen "Peewee" Miller; son-in-law, Wayne Napier; brothers, Ernest Brewer, Ivan Brewer, Gary Brewer, Scott Brewer. She is survived by daughters, Leatha Rebecca Branson (David), Leona Conway (Robert); brothers, Reed Brewer (Tina), Lacy Brewer (LouAnn), Jackie Dean Brewer (Dot), Leon Brewer; sisters, Maude Stacy, Norma Jean Wooton (Marcus); grandchildren, Amanda Strunk (Zack), Jeremy Southwood (Ashlee), Jessica Napier, Bethany Lovins (Austin); great grandchildren, Mason Ray, Knoxton Keith, Carmen, Aubrey, Kinsley, Harper Grace, Ashtyn, Jaxton; step great grandchildren, Mayson and Weston Lovins. Visitation Friday, March 11, 6:00 - 9:00 PM and Saturday, March 12, 6:00 - 9:00 PM at the funeral home. Services Sunday, March 13, 1:00 PM at the funeral home with Drewey Lee Jones and David Gambill officiating. Burial in the Flint Ridge Cemetery at Russell Fork.

