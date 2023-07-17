Ronnie Joe Stamper, age 50, of Hazard, KY and formerly of Breathitt County passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the Hazard ARH. He was born September 6, 1972 in Lexington, KY and was the son of the late Ronnie and Sharon Bush Stamper. He was also preceded in death by his father in law: Roy Darrell Herald. He is survived by his wife: Josephine Herald Stamper of Hazard, KY. His children: Megan Campbell (Glenn); Codie Stamper (Desirae), Tristian Stamper, Mia Stamper, Micheal Brake, Zach Brake, Tiffany Brake. Grandchildren: Hunter Darrell Lee Stamper and Caralynn Michelle Campbell. Brothers: Fred Stamper and Elmer Bowling (Becky). Brother in law: Richard Combs (Darla). Sister: Annette Molands (Ricky); Step mother: Florence Stamper. Mother in law: Magdaline Noble; Step father in law: Kenneth Mauck; Step mother in law: Margene Combs. Brothers in law: Roy Oakley Herald (Jennifer); Beckham Herald (Ashley) Sisters in law: Patricia Potter (Brandon) ;Jodi Vires (Nick). He is also survived by a host of other family and friends. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 11:00 am at the Turners Creek Mennonite Church at Talbert, KY with Phillip Swartzentruber, Paul Turner and Robbie Turner officiating. Burial in the Buck Herald Cemetery at Talbert, KY. Visitation will begin on Friday at 6:00 pm at the Turners Creek Mennonite Church. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: Will Strong, Joseph Strong, Tiger Strong, Shawn Strong, Levi McQueen, Steve Strong, Oren Davidson.
