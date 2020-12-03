Ronnie Allen Morris, age 55, of Buckhorn, KY passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at the KY River Medical Center in Jackson, KY.-He was born October 15, 1965, and was preceded in death by his mother: Eva Eversole Morris.-He is survived by his father: Ronnie Morris of Booneville, KY. Due to Covid-19 regulations, all services are private.-Burial in the Luce Angel Cemetery, Squabble Creek Road, Buckhorn, KY.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
To plant a tree in memory of Ronnie Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
