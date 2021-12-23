Ronnie Noble

Ronnie Noble, 69, Campton passed away Tuesday, December 21, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleve and Ersie Miller Noble; his brothers, Terry Noble, Gerald Noble, Charlie Noble. He is survived by his daughter, Ashli (Ryan) Miller; his brothers, David Noble, Travis Noble; his sisters, Phyllis Collins, Christine Riley, Gail Noble, Barbara Roblin. Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 23, 1:00PM with Raymond Hudson officiating at the Noble Cemetery, Riley Branch, Clayhole with burial to follow. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To send flowers to the family of Ronnie Noble, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you