Ronnie Noble, 69, Campton passed away Tuesday, December 21, at his residence. He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleve and Ersie Miller Noble; his brothers, Terry Noble, Gerald Noble, Charlie Noble. He is survived by his daughter, Ashli (Ryan) Miller; his brothers, David Noble, Travis Noble; his sisters, Phyllis Collins, Christine Riley, Gail Noble, Barbara Roblin. Graveside services will be held Thursday, December 23, 1:00PM with Raymond Hudson officiating at the Noble Cemetery, Riley Branch, Clayhole with burial to follow. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
