Area hospitals reaching max capacity
And she brought forth her firstborn Son, and wrapped Him in swaddling cloths, and laid Him in a manger, because there was no room for them in the inn. Luke 2:7, King James Version, The Holy Bible
We’ve just come through the Christmas holiday which bears some striking significance to where we find ourselves in the fight against the global health crises we call COVID-19. Much like the biblical first-family, as the numbers continue to rise in-county, we are wondering whether we are running out of “room in the inn.”
We covered the first shot of vaccine administered in-county Monday. That story was immediately published to the digital newspaper, online, and is included in this run of the newspaper which you are now reading. Should you want to read it, it is entitled, The shot heard ‘round the [county].
So, the vaccine has arrived and is beginning to be administered. This means we are in under tag, right? Smooth sailing from here on, correct?
Well, our friend at the Breathitt Health Department, William Sizemore, urges we exercise more caution. “We still have beds in the region,” Mr. Sizemore told the Times-Voice, “…but no; we are not in an ideal position.”
According to information we were able to access online, Breathitt County is running right now at 57.8% of its entire bed-capacity at its local hospital. The intensive care unit is running at 54.6% maximum capacity and 41% of every ventilator we have available is presently in use. These figures were updated on December 23, 2020, so they may not be quite spot on as we sit here today but they are close.
This presents a dilemma. If you were to come down with coronavirus, become infected with COVID-19, and require emergency attention to include respiratory ventilation, are you going to be able to get that treatment locally? Are you going to have to be “shipped out” to a surrounding facility?
Right now, it appears we have the bed-space and the ventilators to accommodate you, provided we don’t have a crazy spike in local infections. However, as we go forward, this is a fluid situation worthy of being monitored.
