Rosa Turner Herald

Rosa Turner Herald, age 81, of Houston, KY passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY.  She was born July 28, 1941 at Houston, Ky and was the daughter of the late Chester and Fannie Mae (Johnson) Turner.  Rosa was a retired 1st grade school teacher, having taught in the Cincinnati school system most of her career.  Rosa was a lifelong avid reader, loved to garden, and always took walks every day.  She was preceded in death by her late husband: Wesley Herald, and her three brothers: Arch Turner, Jack Turner, Ernie Chester Turner.  She is survived by five sisters in law: Rebecca (Walter) Baker, Annabel (Arch) Turner, Cynthia (Ernie) Turner, Nettie (Willie) Turner and Wanda (Jack) Turner.  Brother in law: Herbert (Judy) Herald.  She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who will grieve her passing. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Pat Turner officiating. Burial in the McIntosh Cemetery at Houston, KY.  Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.  Pallbearers: John Baker, Tyler Baker, Herbert Herald, Anthony Turner, Arch C. Turner, Donald Turner, Jamie Turner, Tristan Turner.  In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pan Bowl Chapter’s 276 Scholarship program: Make check payable to Pan Bowl Chapter 227, O.E.S. and send to Leona Turner, Secretary, 4573 Houston Road, Booneville, KY  41314

Recommended for you