Rosa Turner Herald, age 81, of Houston, KY passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at UK Medical Center in Lexington, KY. She was born July 28, 1941 at Houston, Ky and was the daughter of the late Chester and Fannie Mae (Johnson) Turner. Rosa was a retired 1st grade school teacher, having taught in the Cincinnati school system most of her career. Rosa was a lifelong avid reader, loved to garden, and always took walks every day. She was preceded in death by her late husband: Wesley Herald, and her three brothers: Arch Turner, Jack Turner, Ernie Chester Turner. She is survived by five sisters in law: Rebecca (Walter) Baker, Annabel (Arch) Turner, Cynthia (Ernie) Turner, Nettie (Willie) Turner and Wanda (Jack) Turner. Brother in law: Herbert (Judy) Herald. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews who will grieve her passing. Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 26, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Pat Turner officiating. Burial in the McIntosh Cemetery at Houston, KY. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers: John Baker, Tyler Baker, Herbert Herald, Anthony Turner, Arch C. Turner, Donald Turner, Jamie Turner, Tristan Turner. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pan Bowl Chapter’s 276 Scholarship program: Make check payable to Pan Bowl Chapter 227, O.E.S. and send to Leona Turner, Secretary, 4573 Houston Road, Booneville, KY 41314
Latest News
- Green, green grass of home; A look at the lawn, past and present
- Reverend Armon Nichols
- Rosa Turner Herald
- City to match funds for Kiwanis Park renovations
- Tracy Bowling to retire from HCTC after 26 years
- JPD receives $1500 grant
- Farmer’s Market has deep roots in county: Sees strong opening week
- Riverside’s Couch state bound
Most Popular
Articles
- Riverside’s Couch state bound
- New Intergenerational Center coming to Breathitt County
- Dewey Dewayne Lewis
- Brent Dewayne Crase
- 2023 DAR Good Citizenship Awards
- Shanna Gillum
- Farmer’s Market has deep roots in county: Sees strong opening week
- Carter Wagers
- 2023 Jackson City Senior Class
- Jackson City Valedictorian
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.