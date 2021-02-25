Roscoe Clemons, age 59, of Hwy 315, Booneville, KY passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, at his residence.- He was born October 15, 1961, at Ary, KY, and was the son of the late Joseph and Ruby Keene Clemons.-He was preceded also in death by a brother: Hank Clemons.-He is survived by a sister: Grace Clemons Brandenburg of Sebastians Branch, KY.-Two nephews: Joseph Wayne (Amy) Clemons of Beattyville, KY.-Marcus Alexander Brandenburg of Sebastians Branch, KY; -One Niece: Tiweya Clemons (Josh) Bentley of Jetts Creek, KY; -Four great-nieces and nephews: McKenzie Rae Clemons and Alexander Wayne Clemons of Beattyville, KY –Brody Bentley and Aubree Anna Bentley of Jetts Creek, KY. -He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David Turner officiating.-Burial in the Hollon Cemetery at Canoe, KY.- Visitation will begin on Sunday at 11:00 am. -Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
Tags
Recommended for you
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update as of 2-24-21
- Juniper Health To Administer Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-12-21
- Owsley Co Board Thanks KRDHD for Vaccines
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update 2-9-21
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update February 8, 2021
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- vaccine news better than many people realize
- KRDHD Update for January 22, 2021
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for January 20, 2021
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- What Say You Jackson...about the two Florida women who attempted to dupe their way into round-two of the COVID-19 Vaccine?
- Shooting Reported
- Man about town/reporting on what's happening
- Friley charged with trafficking
- Clifton Campbell
- The Long Version of searching for injury where none exits
- VIP’s Cover Blown
- BreAnna Tincher’s career night
- One-Vehicle Accident Results in Fatality…
- Mary Bryant
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.