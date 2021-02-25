Roscoe Clemons

Roscoe Clemons, age 59, of Hwy 315, Booneville, KY passed away on Monday, February 22, 2021, at his residence.- He was born October 15, 1961, at Ary, KY, and was the son of the late Joseph and Ruby Keene Clemons.-He was preceded also in death by a brother: Hank Clemons.-He is survived by a sister: Grace Clemons Brandenburg of Sebastians Branch, KY.-Two nephews: Joseph Wayne  (Amy) Clemons of Beattyville, KY.-Marcus Alexander Brandenburg of Sebastians Branch, KY; -One Niece: Tiweya Clemons (Josh) Bentley of Jetts Creek, KY; -Four great-nieces and nephews: McKenzie Rae Clemons and Alexander Wayne Clemons of Beattyville, KY –Brody Bentley and Aubree Anna Bentley of Jetts Creek, KY. -He is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with David Turner officiating.-Burial in the Hollon Cemetery at Canoe, KY.- Visitation will begin on Sunday at 11:00 am. -Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Roscoe Clemons as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you