Roscoe Terry, age 76 of Jackson, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021at Greg and Noreen Hospice Care Center in Hazard, Kentucky.
Roscoe was born on January 31, 1945 to the late Brack and Katherine Johnson Terry. He was a member of Providence Pentecostal Church and a retired Falcon Coal heavy equipment operator.
He is survived by his wife, Judy Strong Terry of Jackson, Kentucky; two sons, Kevin (Janet) Terry of Jackson, Kentucky and Timothy Terry of Jackson, Kentucky; two brothers, Richard (Norma) Terry of Jackson, Kentucky and Brack (Lori) Fugate of Florida; three sisters, Ena Faye (Donald) Maddox of Florence, Kentucky, Mamie Kilgore of Tennessee, and Angela Deaton of Jackson, Kentucky; one grandson, Braxton Terry of Jackson, Kentucky; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other loving relatives and friends.
Roscoe was preceded in death by his parents, Brack and Katherine Johnson Terry.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Providence Pentecostal Church in Jackson, Kentucky at 2:00 PM on Sunday, March 14, 2021 with Pastor Gary Bellamy officiating. Roscoe will be laid to rest in the Haddix Cemetery Inc at Haddix, Kentucky with Gary Mullins, Jim Baker, Byron Bellamy, Michael Bellamy, Jordan Bellamy, Greg Terry, George Terry, and Roy Elbert Moore serving as Pallbearers and Daniel Haddix, Jeff Noble, and Rick Ritchie serving as Honorary Pallbearers. Visitation will be held at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 6:00 PM on Saturday, March 13, 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.