Rose May Finley, age 86, of Jackson, KY passed away on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at her residence.-She was born January 8, 1936, in Breathitt County and was the daughter of the late Jimmy and Bertha Potter Robinson.- She was also preceded in death by her son: Ricky Finley.-Her daughter: Barbara Sue Stacy and a host of brothers and sisters.-She is survived by her long time companion: Larry Jones of Jackson, -Her daughter: Shirley (Mike) Conner of Vancleve, KY.-Sons: Mike Finley of IN and Danny Finley of Hazard, KY.- Sisters: Clara Smith, Lorene Palmer, Betty Hounshell, Lena Howard, Alpha Palmer, Annie Finley.-Brothers: James Robinson and Silas Robinson.-She is also survived by a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Harold Conner officiating.-Burial in the Conner Cemetery, Vancleve, KY.-Visitation will begin on Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.
