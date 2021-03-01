Breathitt County devoid of 'gentle streams' this weekend
Flooded county residents found life was very far from being nothing but a dream
We’ve often heard that history repeats itself. In Breathitt county over the weekend, many around must have wondered whether the story of Noah’s ark wasn't being revived.
Breathitt awakened Monday morning to the news schools were closed for the day. Riverside was under water, even inside its buildings, and many locals were without both power and water.
The weekend’s precipitation had swelled rivers outside their banks, well outside their banks. Entire roads were submerged as the one pictured.
Flood waters crept up to the front doors of many homes. The pernicious waters trespassed, uninvited, into many area domiciles.
If you were thinking we seem to experience more natural weather disasters now than when you were young, numerous online studies all too easily accessed indicate you aren’t just accessing romanticized pictures plucked from your childhood memories. Climate change appears to be changing our weather and far to our detriment.
Theorists believe human activity is causing rapid change to our global climate. Those changes are believed to contribute to extreme weather conditions.
When fossil fuels are burned for electricity, heat, and transportation; carbon dioxide, a greenhouse gas which traps solar radiation, is released into our atmosphere. Massive increases in carbon dioxide, methane, and other greenhouse gas emissions have resulted in rising temperatures.
Higher temperatures result in increased evaporation. In turn, the increased evaporation lends itself to more moisture in the atmosphere, intensifying rainfall, which results in flooding occurring more frequently. The theory is that a spike in global temperatures fuels climate disasters.
Now we have presented a five (5)-cent synopsis to a 64-dollar question, and this article will fall well short of completely illuminating the entire scale of global warming or climate change. However, if you were living in and around unexpected flood waters this weekend in Breathitt county, you just may have become a bigger subscriber to this climate theory thing than you once were.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.
