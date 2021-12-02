Roy Darrell Herald

Roy Darrell Herald, age 64, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Pikeville Medical Center.-He was born November 14, 1957, in Scottsburg, IN, and was the son of the late William and Florence (Marcum) Herald.- He was also preceded in death by his stepmother: Eliza Combs.-His Stepbrother: Mike Combs.-His sister: Julia Ann Herald.-He was a long time magistrate in Breathitt County.-He is survived by the love of his life: Margie Combs of Buckhorn, KY.- Daughters: Josie (Ronnie Joe) Stamper and Patricia (Brandon) Potter of Jackson, KY.-Sons: Roy (Jennifer) Herald and Beckham (Ashley) Herald of Jackson, KY.- Sisters: Samantha (Perry) Simms of FL and Rachel Dunbar of Bowling Green, KY.- Brothers: Clarence (Ginny) Herald of Beattyville, KY and Don Combs of Jackson, KY.- Eight grandchildren: Megan Campbell, Codie Stamper, Kenzie Herald, Carter Herald, Chloe Potter, Tristian Stamper, Mia Stamper, Josiah Potter.- Special Friends: Jeff Noble, Willie Bush, Woody Glenn Burton, James E. Turner, Charlotte Bailey, and Becky Curtis..-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, December 5, 2021, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Paul Turner and Silas Hall officiating.-Burial in the Buck Herald Cemetery at Talbert, KY.-Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.- Pallbearers: James Turner, Woodrow Burton, Richard Combs, Wade Herald, Codie Stamper, Jason Murawski, and Glenn Campbell.

