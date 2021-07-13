Roy Fugate

Roy Fugate, age 76, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Lee County Nursing Home in Beattyville, KY.-He was born January 7, 1945, at Clayhole, KY, and was the son of the late Elbert and Mary Noble Fugate.-He was preceded also in death by his wife: Nellie Fugate.- A sister: Juanita Eversole and a brother: Willard Fugate.-He is survived by two brothers: Don (Geneva) Baker of Jackson, KY.-Wendell (Sandra) Fugate of Clayhole, KY.- Two nieces: Tammy (Marvin) Reed and Rushie (Dustin) Smith.- Two great-nieces: Danielle Miller and Aleah Reed.-Two great-nephews: Roni Thompson and Odin Thompson.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Walter Wilson officiating.-Burial in the McIntosh Cemetery at Clayhole, KY.-Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To plant a tree in memory of Roy Fugate as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

