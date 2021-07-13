Roy Fugate, age 76, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, July 11, 2021, at the Lee County Nursing Home in Beattyville, KY.-He was born January 7, 1945, at Clayhole, KY, and was the son of the late Elbert and Mary Noble Fugate.-He was preceded also in death by his wife: Nellie Fugate.- A sister: Juanita Eversole and a brother: Willard Fugate.-He is survived by two brothers: Don (Geneva) Baker of Jackson, KY.-Wendell (Sandra) Fugate of Clayhole, KY.- Two nieces: Tammy (Marvin) Reed and Rushie (Dustin) Smith.- Two great-nieces: Danielle Miller and Aleah Reed.-Two great-nephews: Roni Thompson and Odin Thompson.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Walter Wilson officiating.-Burial in the McIntosh Cemetery at Clayhole, KY.-Visitation will be Tuesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for 6-10-21
- Village Apothecary - Moderna and J&J Vaccines Available!
- Outdoor Truths
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update for May 29, 2021
- Owsley Co Health Center Covid-19 Vaccines
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- KRDHD Covid-19 Update
- Gov. Beshear, Health Care Leaders Open Kentucky’s Largest Vaccination Site
- Breaking News Story...J&J vaccine suspended until further notice
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Area Kentucky Man Indicted for Serious Offense
- Breaking News: Fugitive apprehended after traffic stop escalates
- Press Neace
- Exclusive Interview: Breathitt's Teegan Smith
- Jackson's Black Bear Back on the Prowl!
- Kathleen (Kathy) Clay
- Jennifer Kaye Neace
- Christopher James “Hoggie” Salyers
- Wilma Jett Spicer
- The Long Version...
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
Do you plan on taking a vacation this year?
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.