Roy Lee Smith, age 39, of Jackson, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in Jackson, KY.-He was born January 25, 1983, in Hazard, KY, and was preceded in death by his mother: Lucy Ann Smith.-His father: Roy Spencer.-His paternal grandmother: Janie Brown and his brother: James Lee Spencer.- He is survived by his children: Cody ( Amanda ) Smith of TN; Anthony Smith and Christina Smith of Knott County, KY- His brother: Scott Smith of Chavies, KY.-Two granddaughters: Paisley Rose and Brylynn Lea.-His maternal grandmother: Sarah Miller of Jackson, KY.-He is also survived by a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.- There will be no visitation or funeral services.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge.
Roy Lee Smith
