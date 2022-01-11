Roy Moore, 68, Haddix passed away Saturday, January 8, at the Hazard Appalachian Regional Hospital. He was a retired coal miner and school bus driver. He was the pastor of the Haddix House of Miracles. He was the son of the late Homer and Susie Moore. He was also preceded in death by sister, Mary Jane Strong; nieces, Tammy Potter, Gina Moore, Sandra "Pooh" Combs. He is survived by son, Roy Elbert Moore (Kim); daughter, Jessica Moore Hamilton (Jeff); brothers, Floyd Edward Moore (Donna), Eugene Moore (Patsy), Homer Moore Jr., Gerald Moore (Maria), Raymond Moore (Mary); sisters, Una Torrice, Juanita Spicer, Trish Moore (Ray); grandchildren, Jaxon Hamilton, Jadon Hamilton, Josiah Noble, Nick Noble (Kellie), Kendall Halcomb (Troy); great grandson, Phoenix Noble. Funeral Tuesday, January 11, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Eli Johnson officiating. Burial in the Haddix Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be friends and family. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be all former coal company co-workers and Breathitt school bus drivers.
In lieu of flowers, family request donations be made to International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 30 North LaSalle St., Suite 4300, Chicago, IL 60602-2584, 800-249-9003, ifcj.org. in memory of Roy. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
