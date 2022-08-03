Ruby R. Brewer Cundiff, age 69, of Clayhole, Kentucky passed away on July 31, 2022
Ruby was born on October 8, 1952 to Willie Brewer Jr. She was a Homemaker.
Ruby is survived by Her Husband, of 45 years, Larry Cundiff, Three Daughters; Melinda L. Cundiff of Jackson, Kentucky, Nancy M. Cundiff, Kimberly Cundiff Cousar, Two Brothers; David Brewer of Illinois, EJ Brewer of Kentucky, Five Sisters; Christine(Troy) Hensley of Jackson, Kentucky, Anna Line Dean of Pennsylvania, Carol Trumbulla of Indiana, Carol Scobacie of Indiana, Rhonda Brewer of Kentucky, Brother-In-Law; Eugene(Mary) Cundiff of Haddix, Kentucky, and a Host of Nieces and Nephews.
A Graveside service for Ruby R. Brewer Cundiff will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Haddix Cemetery Inc. at 1:00 P.M. with Her Nephews serving as Pallbearers.
