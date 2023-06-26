Ruby Lue Rose 83 of Vancleve passed away Wednesday June 21, 2023 at Pikeville Medical Center in Pikeville Ky. She was a retired waitress and homemaker and enjoyed gardening and spending time with her family. Ruby was a member of the First Church of God at Martha, Ky for many years. She is the daughter of the late Felix and Victoria Ivy Mason Kelly. She was also preceded in death by Husband- Fred H. Rose, 1 Brother-Roba Kelly, 2 Sisters-Rita Baker and Mary Barker. 1 Great Granddaughter- Riley Mckenzie. Ruby is survived by 1 Son- Greg (April) Mckenzie, 4 Brothers- Lonnie, David, Donnie, and Jesse Kelly, 3 Sisters-Hester Craft, Lucy Mcclain, and Ruth Barker. She is also survived by 1 Grandson- Eric Gregory Mckenzie and 2 Great Grandchildren- Akilles Mckenzie and Harlee Mckenzie. She is also survived by 1 Special Friend- Mary Sagraves. Visitation for Ruby will begin Saturday June 24th at 5:00 PM. and the Funeral will held Sunday June 25th at 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Arthur Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in the Holland-Pelfrey Cemetery at Vancleve Ky. Friends and Family will serve as Pallbearers.
