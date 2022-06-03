Ruby Neace, 81, Jackson passed away Wednesday, June 1, at her residence. She was a member of the Pentecostal Workers Church at Clayhole. She was the widow of the late Pola Neace and the daughter of the late Reed and Laona Fugate Noble. She was also preceded in death by son, Jesse James Neace; brothers, Jake Noble, Charlie Noble, Lloyd Dean Noble; sisters, Stella Mae Combs, Janice Sue Noble, Mary Golden Neace. She is survived by son, Kenneth Neace (Barbara); daughters, Vickie Neace, Nancy Kennedy; brother, Lewis Noble; sisters, Vonalee Coswell, Rose Ann Mullins; thirteen grandchildren; twenty five great grandchildren; host of nephews and nieces. Funeral Friday, June 3, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Donald Tapio officiating. Burial in Noble #1 Cemetery at Lost Creek. Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Weekly COVID-19 Report
- Columnist ‘boosted’!
- Knox vax rate among lowest in Kentucky
- Hospital leaders speak out in wake of COVID-19 surge
- ‘Alarming, but not at all that surprising’ Knox leads country in infection rate
- P.T. Pros treats ARH staff to lunch
- Hospital systems join forces to talk COVID-19
- First Covid vaccine gets full FDA approval
- How safe is the Covid-19 vaccine?
- Weekly COVID-19 report
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Online Poll
POLL - Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine?
Have you taken the COVID-19 vaccine? If yes, please indicate that you have. If not, please let us know why. Remember, poll votes do not reveal information about your identity. We just receive answers only for statistical purposes. Thank you.
You voted:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.