Ruby Neace
Ruby Neace, 81, Jackson passed away Wednesday, June 1, at her residence. She was a member of the Pentecostal Workers Church at Clayhole. She was the widow of the late Pola Neace and the daughter of the late Reed and Laona Fugate Noble. She was also preceded in death by son, Jesse James Neace; brothers, Jake Noble, Charlie Noble, Lloyd Dean Noble; sisters, Stella Mae Combs, Janice Sue Noble, Mary Golden Neace. She is survived by son, Kenneth Neace (Barbara); daughters, Vickie Neace, Nancy Kennedy; brother, Lewis Noble; sisters, Vonalee Coswell, Rose Ann Mullins; thirteen grandchildren; twenty five great grandchildren; host of nephews and nieces. Funeral Friday, June 3, 1:00 PM at the Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Donald Tapio officiating. Burial in Noble #1 Cemetery at Lost Creek.  Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
 

