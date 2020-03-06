Ruby Spencer Banks, age 80 of Nicholasville, Kentucky - formerly of Breathitt County, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020 at Nicholasville Nursing and Rehabilitation in Nicholasville, Kentucky.
Ruby was born on December 20, 1939 to the late Randolph and Rosa Hudson Allen. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by two daughters: Lula Rose (Gary) Kersteiner of Beavercreek, OH and Donna (Mark) Comley of Nicholasville, Kentucky; one son: Carl David Spencer (Martha Combs) of Clay City, Kentucky; one sister: Nellie Barnes; nine grandchildren: Gary S. Kersteiner, Jennifer (Andrew) Wright, Ben (Katie) Nicholson, Anthony King (Raina Ritchie), Mark Comley (Rachel Quintana), Zachary (Hannah) Comley, Amanda Comley (Steven Willis), Santana Withrow, and Neal Horne; a host of great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Randolph and Rosa Hudson Allen, she was preceded in death by her first husband and father of her children, Carl Spencer and her second husband, Clifton Banks.
Funeral services will be conducted at the Watts Funeral Home Chapel in Jackson, Kentucky at 12:00 PM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 with Gordon Little officiating. Ruby will be laid to rest in the Jackson Cemetery at Jackson, Kentucky with Mark Comley Sr, Gary Kersteiner, Ben Nicholson, Anthony King, Mark Comley II, and Zachary Comley serving as Pallbearers. Friends may visit the funeral home at 10:00 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020 until time of service at 12:00 PM.
