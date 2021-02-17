Rush Limbaugh Passes

Radio magnate succumbs to cancer
A nation of "ditto-heads" mourn
Whether you loved or hated him, and I spent considerable portions of my lifetime in one or the other camp, there can be no debate Rush Limbaugh was among the greatest talk-radio show hosts in broadcast history. Sadly, Mr. Limbaugh has succumbed to cancer in a battle he has raged for many years. He was 70-years old.
Limbaugh announced in February 2020 that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. Limbaugh continued to host his show while undergoing treatment, and he told listeners he remained hopeful he would defeat the disease.
A pioneer of AM talk-radio, Limbaugh for 32 years hosted "The Rush Limbaugh Show," a nationally-syndicated program with millions of loyal listeners that transfigured him into a partisan force and polarizing figure in American politics. In many ways, his radio show was like the big bang of the conservative media universe.
"TheRush Limbaugh Show" helped popularize the political talk-radio format and usher in a generation of conservative infotainment. Using his sizable platform, Limbaugh advanced conservative ideas, though he often waded into conspiratorial waters, and generated controversy for hateful commentary on gender and race. During the course of his career, Limbaugh started a number of fires with his commentary.
Limbaugh offered a conditional apology after he accused actor Michael J. Fox of exaggerating his Parkinson's disease and apologized when he insulted law school student Sandra Fluke. He relentlessly attacked President Barack Obama, going as far as to fan the flames of “birtherism,” the discredited idea that Obama was born outside the United States and therefore not eligible to be President.
In the last few years, he peddled "deep state" conspiracy theories, providing cover for President Donald Trump, who he counted as a friend. He was a “Titan of the Industry” whether or not you agreed with what he was saying. No amount of idealogical fervor or partisanship can take that much away from him.
Growing up in a republican household, I was a “ditto-head” when much younger, which is what was used to reference undying fans of the talk-radio magnate. Though I grew away from a Limbaugh-ish, right-leaning, political philosophy, my parents never did.
My mother played his show at high volume, heard all over the Long household, every day it broadcast over the “Excellence in Broadcasting” network. She wanted to insure you could hear it regardless of where in the house you happened to be at any particular time.
In the end, the kindest comments about him I can say are the following: He knew how to frame and persuasively make an argument. He could hit a listener’s “hot button” as well or better than anyone else in radio. Whether you liked him or not, it was hard to ignore him, it was hard to turn him off.
Note: Mr. Long is an award-winning Kentucky journalist recognized for excellence in both writing and reporting by the Kentucky Press Association.