Russell Banks

Russell Banks, 87, Vancleve passed away Tuesday, April 18, at his residence.  He was the son of the late Clifton and Edna Centers Banks.  He is survived by his sons, Charles (Joannie) Banks, Randy (Shirley) Banks, Steve (Jennifer) Banks; stepsons, Charles (Arlene) Oldfield, Rowdy Masters, Junior Masters; brothers, Carl Banks, Ray Banks, Walter Banks; sister, Mabel Banks; grandchildren, Jason, Nikki, Jalen, Jared, Jessica, Amy.  Visitation Wednesday, April 19, 5:00 PM.  Funeral Thursday, April 20, 1:00 PM at the funeral home with John Tincher officiating.  Burial in the Banks Family Cemetery at Vancleve. 

