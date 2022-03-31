Russell "Buddy" Haddix Jr.

Russell “Buddy” Haddix, Jr., age 63, of Jackson, KY passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at this residence. He was born March 1, 1959, in Campton, KY, and was the son of the late Russell and Hattie Turner Haddix.-He was retired employee of the Breathitt County Road Department.-He was also preceded in death by his wife: Flora Little Haddix.-His sisters: Joyce Haddix, Iva Fern Salyers, and Gladys Turner.-His brother: John Haddix.-He is survived by his daughter: Angie (Darren) Hurt of Jackson, KY.-Special friend: Tammy Spencer of Jackson, KY.- Two grandchildren: Jayden Hurt and Brian Hurt.-Funeral services will be held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Brian Combs and Archie Combs officiating.-Burial in the Haddix Family Cemetery, Haddix Fork Road, Jackson, KY.- Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to Covid-cautionary measures are to be observed.

To plant a tree in memory of Russell Haddix, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

