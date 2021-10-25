Russell Darrell “Shorty” Benham, age 61, of Jackson, KY passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at his residence.-He was born September 2, 1960, in Perry County and was the son of the late Russell and Anna Bernice Butler Sewell.- He was preceded in death by sisters: Joanne Risner and Judy Darlene Sewell and brothers: James Butler and Charles Daniel Benham.- He is survived by sisters: Wilma (Wendell) Gross and Linda Sewell of Jackson, KY.- Brothers: Lonnie (Kathy) Butler of OH; Stanley (Gail) Benham of Mount Sterling, KY; Roy (Sherry) Benham and Jeff Sewell of Jackson, KY; William (Kaye) Arrowood of MI and Randy (Tammy) Sewell of Frankfort, KY.- He is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.-Memorial service will be held at a later date.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
