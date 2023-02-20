Russell Sparks, Jr., age 64 of Campton, KY passed away on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at his residence. He was born July 6, 1958 in Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Russell and Bessie Rhodes Sparks. He was preceded also in death by his grandparents: Conley and Pink Childers Sparks. His sister: Mary Ann Pittman. He is survived by his wife: Lois Craft Sparks of Campton, KY. Two sons: Joshua Earl Frazier Sparks (Carl) Centerton, AR. and Russell Conley Sparks of Campton, KY. His daughter: Melissa Craft (Jordan Dorsey) of Hart, KY. Four sisters: Donna Metzger; Brenda (Randy) Combs, Connie (Michael) Watt and Eva (Tim)Watts all of Jackson, KY. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2023 at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in Jackson Cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
