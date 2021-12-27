Ruth Naomi Waddell

Ruth Naomi McPeek Waddell, age 89, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY.-She was born October 1, 1932, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the daughter of the late Richard John and Gertrude Flossie James McPeek.- She was also preceded in death by her husband: Thomas Samuel Waddell.-Her brothers: Howard Richard McPeek and Paul James McPeek.-She is survived by her daughter: Karen Ruth Lother (John) Bunn of Jackson, KY.-Her son: David Elwood (Audrey) Lother of Cambridge, IN.- She is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren.-She will also be missed by her special caregivers: Falline Holbrook and Brenda Salyer.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with John Bunn officiating.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery.-Visitation will be Wednesday from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.-Due to COVID-cautionary measures are to be observed.

