Ruth Southwood, 83, Hazard passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the Appalachian Regional Hospital in Hazard, KY. She was the widow of the late George Alan Southwood and the daughter of the late Hasadora and Elizabeth Sexton. She is survived by several family and friends. Visitation, Thursday, November 19, 11:00 AM. Funeral Thursday, November 19, 1:00 PM at Breathitt Funeral Home Chapel with Kenny Neace officiating. Burial in the McIntosh Cemetery at Clayhole.   Breathitt Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Service information

Nov 19
Visitation
Thursday, November 19, 2020
12:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
Nov 19
Service
Thursday, November 19, 2020
2:00PM
Breathitt Funeral Home
409 Highway 15
P. O. Box 201
Jackson, KY 41339
