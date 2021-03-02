Ruth Spencer

Ruth Combs Spencer, age 87, of Jackson, KY passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at the Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.-She was born July 25, 1933, in Breathitt County, KY, and was the daughter of the late Oakley and Mary Haddix Combs.-She was also preceded in death by her husband: H.B. Spencer.-Her son: Charles McIntosh; one brother and four sisters.- Ruth owned and operated several local businesses in Breathitt County.-She is survived by her daughter: Patricia Ann (Ken) Blevins of Canton, MI.-Four sons: Jim (Catherine) McIntosh of Milford, MI; Dennis (Edith) McIntosh of South Lyon, MI; William Spencer of Jackson, KY; Stephen (Monica) Spencer of Lancaster, KY.-One sister: Euna Riggs of Garden City, MI.-Fourteen grandchildren: Elizabeth Nicole Smith; Christopher McIntosh; Aubrey Spencer; Brody Spencer; Kyle Istvanditah; Melanie McIntosh; Brandie Allen; Amy Rabourn; Lisa Medley; Marc Zaremba; Michael Zaremba; Patty Zaremba; Michelle McIntosh; Jason McIntosh.-She is also survived by a host of other relatives and friends.-Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Mike Tabor officiating.-Burial in the Spencer-South Cemetery, Belcher Fork Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will begin on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
