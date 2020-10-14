Ruth Swift

Ruth Swift, age 73, of Jackson, KY departed this earthly life on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born February 6, 1947, in Jackson, KY and was the daughter of the late George and Katherine (Lovins) Miller.-She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Swift.-Daughter: Lucinda Swift.-Sisters: Loucinda Clemons and Florence Napier.-She is survived by two daughters: Cathy (Cliff) Hayes and Georgia Henson of Jackson, KY.-Son: Robbie (Renae) Swift of Jackson, KY; Stepson: Charles (Jenny) Swift, Jr of Campton, KY.-One brother: George Miller, Jr of Jackson, KY.-Grandchildren: Jacob Swift, Breonnah Swift (Codie Stamper); Kati Noble; Brandon (Amy) Hayes; Ben Hayes; Ally Herald, Caleb Combs, Charlie (John) Sparks; Great grandchild: Judah Hayes.- Special brother in law: Eugene Clemons; Special nieces and nephews: Joyce and Dipper Combs; Terry Herald.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Jeremy Sheffel officiating.-Burial in the Ben Smith Cemetery, Southfork Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be Tuesday, 5-9 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Family and Friends.-COVID-19 regulations will be observed.

