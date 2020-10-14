Ruth Swift, age 73, of Jackson, KY departed this earthly life on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Hazard ARH.-She was born February 6, 1947, in Jackson, KY and was the daughter of the late George and Katherine (Lovins) Miller.-She was preceded in death by her husband: Charles Swift.-Daughter: Lucinda Swift.-Sisters: Loucinda Clemons and Florence Napier.-She is survived by two daughters: Cathy (Cliff) Hayes and Georgia Henson of Jackson, KY.-Son: Robbie (Renae) Swift of Jackson, KY; Stepson: Charles (Jenny) Swift, Jr of Campton, KY.-One brother: George Miller, Jr of Jackson, KY.-Grandchildren: Jacob Swift, Breonnah Swift (Codie Stamper); Kati Noble; Brandon (Amy) Hayes; Ben Hayes; Ally Herald, Caleb Combs, Charlie (John) Sparks; Great grandchild: Judah Hayes.- Special brother in law: Eugene Clemons; Special nieces and nephews: Joyce and Dipper Combs; Terry Herald.-Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Jeremy Sheffel officiating.-Burial in the Ben Smith Cemetery, Southfork Road, Jackson, KY.-Visitation will be Tuesday, 5-9 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.-Pallbearers: Family and Friends.-COVID-19 regulations will be observed.
COVID-19 Coronavirus News
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt County’s gains a foothold on Covid-19
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- Breathitt's Covid-19 weekly report
- KCEOC Awarded $25,000 Grant From PNC Foundation To Address COVID-19 Impact
- Attention: Jackson County Public Library Staff Tests Positive for Covid 19
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 numbers looking a bit better
- Covid-19 Contact Tracing
- Breathitt County Covid-19 numbers continue to spike
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- More Fiscal Court Drama
- Breaking News Story: Breathitt travels to Prestonsburg to play Floyd Central Friday night
- Down on the Farm...
- Fire in downtown Jackson!
- Arnold Melton
- Mountain Lion terrorizes our mountain home...
- The Long Version of Mac Davis...
- Our Jack...
- Brian Haddix Ascends to Department Chief
- Shouting from the Mountain-Top about Trump's tax returns
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.