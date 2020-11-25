Ryan Deaton

Ryan Curtis Deaton, age 13, of Hazard, KY departed this earthly life on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.-He was born June 19, 2007, in Lexington, KY, and was preceded in death by his twin brother: Peyton Deaton.-Paternal grandfather: Troy Deaton.-He is survived by his parents: Troy Curtis and Crystal Chaney Deaton of Hazard, KY.- Paternal grandmother: Dorothy Deaton of Jackson, KY.-Maternal grandparents: Orbin and Vickie Chaney of Ary, KY.-Maternal great grandmother: Helen Chaney of Ary, KY.-Aunt: Missy (Keith) Woolum of Hazard, KY.-Uncle: Orbin Chaney, Jr of Lexington, KY.-Special cousins: Dylan Chaney, Jacob Woolum, and Jeremy Woolum.-Survivors also include a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives, and many friends.-Due to Covid-19 regulations, all visitation and funerals are to be private.-Burial in the Jackson Cemetery with Jonathan Clemens and David Gambill officiating.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.: Pallbearers: Dylan Chaney, Orbin Chaney, Jr., Keith Woolum, Greg Risner, Jared Risner, Joey Risner.

