In an announcement few doubted was coming, there (officially) will be no spring sports, there will be no prom, there will be no senior trip, there will be no baccalaureate exercises, there will no graduation dais and promenade (though seniors will be awarded diplomas) and, in the immortal words of Ernest Thayer in his piece Casey at the Bat, “…there [will be] no joy in Mudville - mighty Casey has struck out.” For those seniors out there, they do have one commiseration the fans of Mudville in the Thayer piece lacked. They are far from alone.
Unlike in the 1888 piece first appearing in The San Francisco Examiner, nowhere in this favored land can we find the sun shining bright; the band isn’t playing anywhere, and nowhere are there hearts which are light. Nowhere are men laughing, and nowhere do children shout. There really isn’t any joy anywhere, least of all Breathitt County. Aside from the Mighty Casey, it ultimately is a (in the short-term) return to Normalcy which has ultimately struck out.
In a memorandum which circulated to school employees, we learned April 20, 2020 that Governor Beshear and Interim Education Commissioner, Kevin Brown have recommended schools not return to in-person classes for the rest of the 2019-2020 school year. The employees were further notified that the faculty and students wold continue Non-Traditional Instruction (NTI) through the end of this school year.
We talked with someone just yesterday about how much longer NTI would be conducted until the schooling would halt for summer. We were told there were a certain number of hours required for NTI to count as regular schooling. This person estimated Breathitt County would likely be in school until sometime in mid-May before it had sufficiently consumed the requisite number of hours.
The rather unique circumstances brought on by the global pandemic has changed the opinion of many kids about schooling. Sometimes one doesn’t know what they have until it is lost. It seems many of the kids who would, under normal circumstances, be yearning for school to be out, are left pining after the glorious days when they could see their friends, their teachers, even their faculty and members of the school’s administration.
Many, curiously, now miss the “Readin’ an’ writin’ an’ ‘rithmetic/Taught to the tune of a hickory stick.” These same kids who believed they dreaded school are left with nothing but fond memories of the “girl in calico” and her “silly bashful beau.”
Yes, if you have been charting and graphing the virus, its resultant disease, and curve of its wake, this day was one sure to come. That doesn’t make it a pill less painful to swallow.
Here at the Jackson Times-Voice we salute the seniors at Jackson City School and Breathitt County High School for their unimaginable sacrifices forced upon them at this time. We are all mindful these days, but for this pandemic, would have been among your most cherished memories. We suggest this time will be emblazoned, forever, on your memories still, though for very different reasons.
Our hearts go out to you and we hope you find some solace in the fact your sacrifices were necessary and will be looked back on as being essential steps toward this county, commonwealth, and even nation’s recovery. What you have done this spring is lay a foundation for the return trek back to some semblance of normal and fulfilled living. Your sacrifices haven’t gone in vain and will not be soon forgotten.
