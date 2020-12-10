Country passes key milestone in Presidential Election
State’s meeting the ‘safe harbor’ deadlines have results considered conclusive and which govern the allocation of electoral votes.
For those holding out hope of a Trump overturn, yesterday was a very bad day. Yesterday, was “Safe Harbor Day.”
Safe Harbor Day is the day by which states should have concluded recounts, resolved legal disputes, and certified results. Certification, or the verification of the outcome of an election, is normally a boring process.
This year, it has drawn more national scrutiny owing to the numerous challenges which have been launched in battleground states alleging election fraud and seeking to overturn the announced or projected outcomes. According to the New York Times, a state’s meeting the “safe harbor” deadline safeguards it from further election-related challenges.
This wouldn’t stop the Trump campaign from continuing to file lawsuits. However, the cases wouldn’t gain any traction with the courts according to the piece published to the New York Times.
“Once you’ve certified, you’re really supposed to be protected from litigation,” Jessica Levinson, a professor at Loyola Law School, told the New York Times. “There’s supposed to be this magic case that wraps around the state results after they certify, and we only open the case up to Congress.”
There are a number of steps between when a president-elect is projected the winner and when he or she would take office. Media outlets commonly call results ahead of their becoming “official.” Results announced prior to certification are preliminary.
It is expected, once certified, for which Safe Harbor Day is an important step, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be award 306 Electoral College votes to Trump/Pence’s 232. A candidate needs only 270 to win.
There are a number of states with ongoing challenges still active. Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and Wisconsin — have ongoing court cases and may not be able to claim “safe harbor” protections if they weren’t resolved by yesterday, NBC News reported.
Each of these states, however, had “certified” their results before Tuesday’s deadline. Most recently, Georgia re-certified its presidential election results this past Monday, upholding Biden’s victory in the state after three separate vote counts, CNN reports.
States which don’t meet “safe harbor” have until December 14, which is when the Electoral College votes this year, to hand in their ascertainment certificate with the names of that state’s electors to Congress. After the Electoral College votes, Congress counts the votes and declares an official winner when one of the tickets reaches 270. The incumbent vice-president (Mike Pence) announces the winner.
The winner is sworn in on January 20. That is known as “Inauguration Day” and is set by the US Constitution.
