The Breathitt County Fiscal Court met in special session on Tuesday, March 15, 2022, via Zoom. After some early technical issues with Zoom, the meeting proceeded with the consideration and approvement of the Breathitt County Clerk’s 2021 fourth quarter settlement.
County Clerk Becky Curtis alongside side Bookkeeper Ashley Barnett requested the following amendments: Salaries amended to $122,000; Employee Shared Retirement amended to $54,500; Employer Paid Health/Life/Admin amended to $33,500; Computer Services and Software amended to $30,000; item 51 to $38,000; and the 2021 Maximum Order amended to $181,000. The motion failed to be approved with magistrates Donnie Bush, Ray Moore, and Ellis Tincher voting no, with Roy O. Herald voting yes.
The court next approved unanimously to accept the repayment of the January 2022 advancement from the Breathitt County Clerk’s Office in the amount of $10,000. It was at this point, Barnett explained that without approving the annual settlement, the clerk’s office could not release the excess fees.
Curtis promptly moved the fiscal court on from the discussion, by reminding the court of ongoing litigation and that the attorneys could sort out the matter.
Attorney Darrell Herald addressed the fiscal court on the ongoing sale of the nursing home (Nim Henson Geriatric Center). Herald remarked that the sale was moving forward quickly and smoothly, and the final documents had been drafted. The nursing home attorney is making some minor adjustments and has requested to review such items as the nursing home lease and certain contracts before sending the final paperwork back to the buyer’s attorney. Herald informed the court that Phillip Litteral was in the process of fulfilling those requests. Herald said he was confident that the sale could be completed within the next 30 days or very shortly thereafter.
County Attorney Brendon Miller spoke about boundary lines may need to be set before the sale could be finalized and Magistrate Tincher suggested the fiscal court have an appraisal done to have on record.
