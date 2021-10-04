Sally Combs

Sally Combs, 78, passed away Thursday, September 30, at the Hazard ARH. She was a member of the United Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Codell Combs; three daughters, Greta (Donald) Stacy, Geneva Combs, Linda Miller (Quinton) Combs; brother, Nathan (Lola) Miller; eleven grandchildren, Bradley Combs, Salla Mae Neace, Justin Jones, Joseph Jones, Martha Neace, Jennifer Neace, Christy Neace, Burton Sizemore, Charlene Crase, Nicole Miller, John Engle. She is preceded in death by parents Marion (Eva) Fugate Miller; son, Courtney Neace; brothers, Melvin Miller, Silas Miller, Hess Miller, Andrew Miller; sisters, Laura Campbell, Bessie Mullins, Louise Collins, Brenda Combs. Visitation Sunday, October 3, 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral Monday, October 4, 12:00 PM with Krouc Noble, Chris Fugate, and Eldon Miller officiating. Burial in the Combs Family Cemetery at Dice.

