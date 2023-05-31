According to both the Judge Executive’s and the Mayor’s Offices, Samaritan’s Purse purchased land in Jackson in which to turn into a housing site with approximately 17 to 20 homes to be built on the property, however that has not been confirmed by Samaritan’s Purse as numerous attempts for a response has gone unanswered.
Samaritan’s Purse did buy the land from Ellis and Cathy Tincher and Jeff and Shannon Howell for the amount of $160,000.
Work is ongoing currently in the Kings Ridge Road area in Jackson.
