Sam's Club, the wholesale retailer, is offering for a limited time a discounted membership price of only $8.
The discounted membership is a result of the promotion it ran for Super Bowl LVI that stated the price for a new membership would be equal to the yard line the ball was located on during the two-minute warning of the fourth quarter, which is when the ad ran as a 30-second commercial.
The LA Rams had the ball on the eight-yard line of the Cincinnati Bengals when the commercial was aired, resulting in new customers getting a membership for $37 less than the normal price of $45.
