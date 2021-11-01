Sandra Fugate

Sandra Fugate, 72, Lost Creek passed away Wednesday, October 27, at the Kentucky River Medical Center in Jackson. She was the daughter of the late Buddy and Maudie Sizemore Noble. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Greenbury Noble, Virgil Noble, Logan Noble, Travis Noble. She is survived by husband, Melvin Fugate; daughter, Robin Fugate (Terry "Smokey" Montgomery); brother, Buddy Noble Jr.; sisters, Ida Noble, Orpha Dale Doran, Ada Gail Spencer; granddaughter, Cassandra Lee (John) Swink; great grandchildren, Arial Brock Findley, Kaiden Gage Findley, Johnny Swink. Visitation, Friday, October 29, 6:00 - 9:00 PM. Funeral Saturday, October 30, 1:00 PM with John Ambrose officiating. Burial in the Flatwoods Cemetery at Noble.

