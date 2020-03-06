Sandra Jean Watkins Maine, age 57 of Loudon, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Fort Sanders Regional Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Sandra was born on October 21, 1962 to the Paul and Ernestine Turner Watkins, Jr. Sandra graduated high school in Michigan and the family eventually made their way back South to East Tennessee. Sandra was a Dental Assistant and also enjoyed making jewelry.
She is survived by her son, David Michael Maine; her brother: Marion Lee Watkins, and host of other loving relatives and friends.
In addition to her parents, Paul and Ernestine Turner Watkins Jr, she was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Douglas Watkins.
A graveside service will be held in the Lawson Cemetery at War Creek, Kentucky beginning at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, March 04, 2020
