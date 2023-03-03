Sandra Kay Chatt Murrell, age 70, of Floyd County, KY passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023 at the Wells Hospice Care Center in Hazard, KY. She was born January 23, 1953 in Jackson, KY and was the daughter of the late Johnny and Icy Mae Gross Chatt. She was also preceded in death by her companion: Mike Blackburn. Her brothers: Michael Chatt and Johnny Jack Chatt. Her Sister: Patty Chatt and nephew: Joseph Craig Chatt. She is survived by nephews: Derrek (Jessica) McIntosh of Printer, KY; Damien Chatt of Beattyville, KY; Joey Chatt of West Liberty, KY. Her niece: Chasity Charles of Beattyville, KY. Brothers: Bobby Glen Chatt of Printer, KY and Bess Lee Chatt of Booneville, KY. Special granddaughter: Kaitlynn McIntosh. She is also survived by a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. A private family viewing was held on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 10:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Jason Lee Henson
- Breathitt Funeral Home has new owner
- Ledford Gene Lovins
- Thomas Hoy Hurt, II
- Wallace "Jay" White
- City Council meets: Is there gambling in town?
- Breathitt Bobcats win 55th District championship
- Miller wins Player of the Year
- Officials and leaders honored
- County update: Latest bout of flooding results in over $700,000 in damages
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.