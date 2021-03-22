Sandra "Pooh" Combs

Sandra Lee “Pooh” Combs, age 52, of Lost Creek, KY passed away on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Campton, KY.- She was born October 4, 1968, in Wayne, Michigan.- She was preceded in death by her mother: Dianne L. Moore and nephew: Kyle E. Combs.-Pooh was blessed with a large and loving family. She married her best friend, James Matthew Combs, in Breathitt County, KY on May 8, 1995. Pooh was a loving wife, daughter, sister, and auntie. She had a kind heart and gentle nature.-She was a member of the Neace Memorial Church of Lost Creek, KY. She was a faithful supporter of Riverside Christian School.-She is survived by her husband: James Matthew Combs of Lost Creek, KY.-Father: Homer Moore, Jr of Campton, KY.-Brother: Tony (Deana) Moore of Campton, KY.- Sisters: Tracey (Scottie) Spicer of Campton, KY and Christy Turner of Winchester, KY.-Nephews: Ryan (Brooke) Spicer, Brady Turner, Ethan Moore, Jason Neace, Christopher Todd Combs, Kevin Combs, Brandon Combs, Donovan Combs.-Nieces: Kayla Moore and Lily Turner.- Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 23, 2021, at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Bobby Collins officiating.-Burial in the Moore Family Cemetery, Terrill Fork Road, Campton, KY.-Visitation will be on Monday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.- Pallbearers: Tony Moore, Scottie Spicer, Ryan Spicer, Ethan Moore, Brady Turner, John Jones, Todd Combs, Rodney White, Bobby Haddix.-Honorary Pallbearers: Ray Moore, Tim Smith, Wade Neace, Kenneth “Joker” Watts, Tim Gwinn, Madro Noble, Shelvin White, Cole Noble, Jeff Noble.-COVID-19 regulations to be observed.
