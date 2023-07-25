Sarah Fauvetta Carter ( Etta ) Napier, 101 years old, left her physical body Friday, July 14, 2023 approximately 1:00 AM just as thunder and lightning ushered in a downpour of rain. She was born February 2, 1922 in Harlan County, Kentucky, one of 14 children. Her parents were Susan Janette Roland Carter and Lloyd Madison Carter. She was married to Lewis Napier (deceased).
Born only two years after women gained the right to vote and the fight for women’s rights was in its infancy, Etta endured and survived wars, epidemics, economic upheaval, scientific advances,, the raising of five children and a pandemic as she witnessed an entire century roll by.
She raised her family in Jackson,Ky, lived in Irvine, Ky from 1985-2021 and spent the last two years of her life living with her youngest daughter and son-in-law in Plympton, Massachusetts.
She worked as one of the first telephone switchboard operators in Jackson, Kentucky and went on to work in and retire from the First National Bank there.
She was mother to Brenda (Dr. Charles-deceased)Terry, Stan (Sue Pinkney)Napier-deceased, Barbara Napier and Gregory L. Napier of Kentucky. Daughter Kimberly and husband Mark Russo live in Plympton MA. She had 5 grandchildren, four great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.
In her words she was “anxious to get to wherever she was going” and to join those who had gone before her. She leaves behind many loved ones and friends.
A private interment was held on July 20, 2023 at the family’s Mountain Memorial Cemetery in Ravena, KY
