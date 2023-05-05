Sarah Herald, age 72, of Wolfcoal, KY passed away on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 in Jackson, KY. She was born January 29, 1951 in Breathitt County, KY and was the daughter of the late Arch and Genova Henson Collins. She was preceded also in death by her husband: Alvin Herald. Her sister: Juanita Feltner. Granddaughter: Angel Faith Raleigh; Great granddaughter: Scarlett Michelle Herald. She is survived by 3 sons: Michael (Tenille) Herald of Lost Creek, KY; James Herald and Alvin Thomas Herald of Wolfcoal, KY; Her daughter: Teresa Arnett of Wolfcoal, KY. Six brothers: Ben Collins, John Collins, Phillip Collins and Danny Collins of Chavies, KY; David Collins of Jackson, KY; Tommy Collins of Winchester, KY; Six sisters: Dora White of Hazard, KY; Lizzie McCoy of Sassafras, KY; Melinda Baker of Chavies, KY; Phyllis Anderson of Buckhorn, KY and Jentie Collins and Nancy Couch of Busy, KY; Five grandchildren: Sarah (Shawn) Herald; Carlene (Willie) Turner; Timothy (Tiffany) Branson; Dusty Deaton and Luke Baker. Five great grandchildren: Imani Turner, Jasmine Coomer, Hunter Coomer, Verlon Herald, Alexander Herald. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 11:00 am at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Turner officiating. Burial in the Herald and Hall Cemetery, Talbert, KY. Visitation will be Saturday from 5:00-9:00 pm. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.