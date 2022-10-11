Sarah Michelle Hale Hall, age 31, of Jackson, KY passed away on Monday, October 10, 2022, in Jackson, KY.-She was born December 18, 1990, in Hyden, KY.-She was preceded in death by her sister: Stephanie Clemons and maternal grandfather: Robert Davis.-She is survived by father: Anthony Hale of Jackson, KY, and mother: Lola Sue Davis (Larry) of Jackson, KY; Maternal grandmother: Elvira Davis of Jackson, KY.-Sons: Carson David Lee Hall and Henry Hunter Hall of Hazard, KY; Sisters: Anna Miller of Georgetown, KY; Caitlin Hale of Hazard, KY; Christina Hale of Prestonsburg, KY; Victoria Hale of Hindman, KY; Savannah Hale of Jackson, KY.-Her brother: Preston Hale of Jackson, KY.-Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Noon at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Justin Smith officiating.-Burial in the Davis Cemetery at Guage, KY.-Visitation will begin on Wednesday from 5:00-9:00 pm.-Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
