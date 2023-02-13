Sarah Strong, age 94, of Whick, KY passed away on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at the Hazard ARH. She was born June 10, 1928 in Whick, KY and was the daughter of the late Fitch and Margaret Cole Strong. She was also preceded in death by her husband: Elmer Strong. Her brothers: James Strong, Farish Strong, and Elbert Strong. Her sisters: Zola Strong and Clari Herald. She was a member of the Old Regular Baptist Church at Sulphur Gap of Whick, KY. She is survived by her daughter: Norma (Richard) Terry of Whick, KY; Sister: Carol (Ed) Watts of Whick, KY; Brother: Harold Strong of Newport, KY. Grandchildren: Sara Katherine Terry (Claude) Martin and Richard Anthony Terry. She is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and may other relatives and friends. Funeral services were held on Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 1:00 pm at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel with Phillip Swartzentruber officiating. Burial in the Neddie Strong Cemetery, Sulphur Gap Road, Whick, KY. Deaton Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
