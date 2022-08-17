Photo: The Jackson Save-A-Lot reopened on Friday, August 12, 2022. (L-R) Johnny Southwood; James Oaks; Matthew Stacy; Laura Deaton; Lisa Landrum; Chris Gibson; Barry Dillingham; Pam Henson; and Rodney Moore.
The Jackson Save-A-Lot reopened for business at its normal time 8 a.m. on Friday, August 12, 2022, after being heavily damaged by the July flood.
“We worked extremely hard to reopen the store for our customers. Everything in the store was took apart and striped down in order to be cleaned and sanitized. We even brought in Servpro, a company that specializes in cleaning up contaminated areas,” informed Division Supervisor Steve Stollings, “We replaced damaged dry wall and refrigeration units, really anything that was damaged at all. We want the customers to know that the store is completely safe, and we look forward to serving Breathitt County and the surrounding areas once again.”
Adam Poston and Brad Hagwood of Sunset Farm Foods out of Georgia was on hand to provide free food as part of the store’s reopening.
