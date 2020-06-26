AD Kyle Moore says, ‘football may open practice as soon as today (May 24, 2020).’
You may remember we reported the KHSAA voted to allow the possibility of Fall sports competing this coming term provided there were Board of Education approved plans in place insuring the practices could be conducted safely and under appropriate pandemic safety guidelines. Well, last night (May 23, 2020), the Breathitt School Board had presented to it the Athletic Re-Entry Plan drafted and presented to the Board by the Breathitt High School administration.
The matter was well taken by the Board. It was therefore granted.
The Times-Voice was able to catch up with Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Kyle Moore as he was leaving the meeting. When we asked him about it, he told our newspaper he was pleased with the plan for action the administration and he crafted for presentation to the Board and satisfied the plan would permit the resumption of practice with an aim toward high school competition this coming Fall.
When pressed on the net effect of tonight’s vote, Coach Moore succinctly said, “…football will open practice.” To any Breathitt County fan or citizen, that is music to one’s ears.
Football plays a huge role in our local economy. It brings people to our town who spend money on Friday nights both at the gate, in concessions and in buying Bobcat related merchandise, and with our retail and dining communities. The revenue generated during Friday home games funds, to an impactful extent, every other sporting team the high school fields.
This was a big step toward our lives returning to some level of normalcy. It was just cause for celebration especially in light of all the other things this pandemic has wrecked in its wake since first infecting our commonwealth.
