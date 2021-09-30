School Bus Scare

Breathitt student suffers medical issue on bus
Swiftly rushed to treatment
You never know what may await you when driving a school bus. That is the reason why school bus drivers have to be among the better trained and versatile employees in any school district. When driving a bus, one just doesn’t know exactly what he or she may ultimately face.
We had such an instance late last week. The situation was certainly scary but expertly and surgically handled by the district personnel involved as well as the local police department.
Friday of last week, too late to make last week’s edition, a child was pulled off a school bus and rushed to treatment for reasons yet to be determined. The school’s response was quick and efficient and demonstrated great skill in protecting this particular child regardless of what medical issue may have confronted her.
The minor, pulled off the school bus, was described to us as struggling with breathing. Her lips were reported as appearing “blue” to one witness who disclosed this to the newspaper but didn’t want to be credited for having provided the information. The minor remains under the care of health care providers.
The fact of this happening has been confirmed for the Times-Voice by Jackson’s Chief of Police, Brian Haddix. Chief Haddix told the paper, “SRO (Student Resource Officer) Daniel Turner is still investigating the situation. Breathitt schools and the police department both take the strongest of stands in favor of protecting the children entrusted to our care.”
Haddix continued, “The Jackson Police Department is taking this situation seriously, as is Breathitt High School. The Jackson police are working closely with BHS regarding this situation.”
“Our SRO will continue his efforts to construct the events leading up to the event,” Haddix reiterated. “Both JPD and BHS are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of this and every other child in our school system. We hope this particular child recovers fully and returns to school in short order.”
We contacted both the principal at the BHS and the Superintendent’s office for comment. As of publishing this story in print, neither of those entities have responded to the paper’s request. We will provide any information ultimately related to us online so continue to follow this story and others on our digital paper.
This is a developing story. Continue to check our digital paper for details as they are made known to us.