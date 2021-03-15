Breathitt’s Public Schools return to in-person learning
“In-person school is a major upgrade from virtual,” Ethan Vailliencourt, BHS student
“We are getting to see faces we haven’t seen in a while,” Charles Davidson, BHS Principal
There was an old song written by Will D. Cobb and Gus Edwards many of you have before heard at least once. The song, from 1907, is entitled "School Days” and represents an older couple’s fondly reminiscing about their days in grade school. The most popular and memorable part of the song is it’s chorus.
Among the lyrics to the chorus are, “School days, school days/ Dear old golden rule days/Readin’ and 'ritin' and 'rithmetic/Taught to the tune of the hickory stick…”
For you young kids who don’t understand the “Taught to the tune of the hickory stick,” ask your grandparents. The points is, children love to hate school, or at least pretend to hate school.
In reality, school is among the most important and fun times of our formative years. It is critically important to our development and we really have loved it this entire time, if the truth be known.
Nothing like being denied school, school activities, teachers, our friends, and the many and various interactions which go along with school to teach us that lesson. Nothing like a global health crisis to drive that point home.
Okay COVID-19, you’ve made your point. You can let up a little now.
We awakened Monday morning with a renewed purpose. Why? Well, because many of us finally had somewhere to be.
We did something in Breathitt county Monday morning we haven’t done in a while. In fact, we did something we haven’t done for a little over a year, at least not to the extent it was done Monday and will be continually done throughout the remainder of this week.
Kids went to school. There weren’t any “blue” student groups going on Mondays and Tuesdays. There weren’t any “white” student groups going on Thursdays and Fridays. Today, there was just a “student body” and they all walked-in together, at least those who wished to return to in-person learning.
Kids attended school at the school, what a novelty. It was a glorious sight.
It smacked of normalcy. It was veritably soaked in nostalgia.
It made many eyes well up with tears at experiencing something in-county kids were fearful might become an event from gone-by days, yesteryear moments, or might turn into a “remember when” situation. It was something many among us feared we might not see again, at least not while our kids or grandkids were still enrolled in their present schools.
We talked with the Principal at Breathitt High School, Mr. Charles Davidson. He told the Times-Voice, “We are thankful for the opportunity to combine our blue and white student groups for in-person learning four days a week. We are getting to see faces we haven’t seen in a while.”
Yeah, that’s an understatement. No one could have possibly forecast, when we were sent home for “two-weeks” by Governor Beshear on March 12, 2020, we would be out anywhere near this long. Beshear touted the move as one which would ramp-up Kentucky’s efforts to contain what was called at that time, “…the new coronavirus.” It certainly “ramped-up” something.
Kentucky’s governor calling for us to cease in-person classes for two-weeks was, according to him, a drastic but necessary step. This step sent home 650,000 Kentucky, public school children; ours among them. It bears re-mentioning that was March 12, 2020.
Monday, on the Ides of March, 2021 (March 15), the schools in Breathitt county’s public system welcomed back students who wished to attend in-person. Some of these kids haven’t seen the inside of a Breathitt classroom in over a year. They are getting to go to school together, four-days a week.
They are getting ready for the district basketball tournament, girls and boys. They are practicing for track & field. The baseball and softball teams are preparing for play. The band was play its instruments once more, and I even hear mention there may be a Prom.
It is almost like these guys are high-schoolers. Who knew life, like we used to live it, would be so easily taken for granted or would ever seem so precious? My goodness, if this author gets to sit around his neighbors and watch a track meet or a baseball/softball game, my still beating heart may just leap from out of my chest and explode, right on the spot. I am not sure I can withstand the excitement.
“We are grateful and excited for what the future holds for our students at Breathitt High,” Mr. Davidson told the Times-Voice. “We are all looking forward to many more great days ahead.”
He’s not the only one. Six months ago, particularly pre-vaccine, I might well have settled for one pretty-good day, much less “many more great days.”
The students are just as excited, perhaps even more so, than either Mr. Davidson or I. Ethan Vailliencourt (10th grader, BHS) told the newspaper, ““It felt great getting to be back in the classroom. There are multiple changes due to the Covid-19 restrictions, but it is still a pleasure to be back in school.”
We asked him about what he thought of the prior virtual learning model. He told the newspaper, “In-person school is a major upgrade from virtual. We can interact with other people and not just the computer screen.”
James Clemons (8th-grader, BMS) told the Times-Voice, “I enjoyed talking to someone who talked back to me. Prior to today, my idea of interaction was Mr. Watts’ (School Superintendent, Phillip Watts) weekly recorded phone message. It felt good to be around people, today, but I will miss the weekly message from my buddy.”
James’s twin sister, Mariah Clemons (8th-grader, BMS), told the paper, “I feel like my anxiety is gone. I am better than ever. I also don’t have to worry as much about failing because I have the help I need at school.”
Mr. Vailliencourt, Mr. Clemons, and Ms. Clemons all make excellent points. You see, school is about more than just books and learning. There is a socializing component to it as important to development as the other. When you get both sides, that is when learning occurs.
Sure, teachers can give assignments. Students can perform the assignments. Grades can be recorded and averaged to award both letter and numerical distinction. But going back to the song, “School Days,” who’ll be your queen in calico, who will be the bashful barefoot beau, who will text, “I love you, Joe,” while your both still a couple of kids?
That’s all part of learning as well. That’s what we have all been missing.
